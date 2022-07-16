e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: NCP complains against alleged misuse of Sahyadri guest house by Shinde camp MLA Santosh Bangar

Tapase urged Mhaiskar to verify the facts and take necessary action as per the state government’s protocol guidelines

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 08:33 PM IST
MLA Santosh Bangar |

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has filed a complaint with the state protocol secretary for the alleged misuse of Sahyadri government guest house by legislator Santosh Bangar from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp by mobilising his supporters for political show of strength.

NCP's state chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase in a letter to Principal Secretary and chief protocol officer Manisha Mhaiskar said that it was observed that Bangar has recently misused the Sahyadri state guest house for a political show of strength. ‘’The Sahyadri state guest house is not supposed to be used for any political show of strength. I have reasons to believe that Bangar had no permission for the use of the guest house premises for political purposes,’’ he noted.

Tapase urged Mhaiskar to verify the facts and take necessary action as per the state government’s protocol guidelines.

