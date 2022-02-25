Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil visits Nawab Malik’s constituency, reiterates support criticising BJP’s revenue politics

Two days after the arrest of NCP Minister Nawab Malik in the money laundering case, the state party chief Jayant Patil visited Malik's Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency on Friday and met his daughter and party workers in a bid to express support and solidarity with them. Party workers shouted slogans in support of Malik and against the BJP.

Patil reiterated that Malik has been arrested as a part of BJP's revenge politics. He said Malik, who has been in the party for a long time and elected to the state assembly and worked as the minister, has no links with the underworld as alleged by BJP.

‘’NCP and MVA are solidly behind Malik who will plead his case with the submission of necessary papers in its support in the court. We are confident that he will get justice,’’ said Patil while speaking to the party workers and Malik’s family members.

NCP and allies held protests across Maharashtra to protest against Malik's arrest

