Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil takes dig at Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis over their Delhi visits

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

The Maharashtra NCP unit chief Mr Jayant Patil on Wednesday took a dig at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Mr Devendra Fadnavis saying that they have to devote much of their time to pay visit to Delhi instead of focusing on the functioning of the government.

‘’Instead of providing immediate help to the farmers hit by heavy rains and floods in Marathwada and the people affected by water logging in Pune city, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are devoting their time to take care of Delhi,’’ he claimed.

Patil said the rains have created havoc in six districts of Marathwada and the government should immediately step in and provide financial assistance so that the farmers can celebrate their Diwali.

Without naming the BJP and Shinde camp, Patil alleged that some people are engaged in defaming Mr Uddhav Thackeray who is heading the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray but putting him in trouble. ‘’However, no matter how much they make such efforts to scare him, Mr Thackeray will not succumb to the pressure,’’ he noted.

