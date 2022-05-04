Maharashtra: NCP bats for alliance with Shiv Sena & Congress against BJP in upcoming civic and local body

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will launch efforts to stitch alliance with ruling partners Shiv Sena and Congress to contest upcoming civic and local body elections in a bid to unitedly fight against the BJP. The decision in this regard was taken at the meeting convened by NCP chief Sharad Pawar with party ministers, MPs and senior leaders.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil said, ‘’At the meeting it was decided to make efforts for alliance among three parties to together contest upcoming civic and local body elections. NCP ministers, legislators, MPs and district leaders will sit and discuss how party can ally with Shiv Sena and Congress.’’

NCP’s move came on a day when the Supreme Court asked the State Election Commission to declare a poll schedule for 20 municipal corporations, 210 nagar parishads, 10 nagar panchayats and 1930 gram panchayats. NCP’s decision for exploring alliance is also crucial as three parties fought the Kolhapur by election and won the seat against BJP.

Further, NCP also discussed the present political situation especially amid Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa controversy. ‘’The state government has been alert in maintaining law and order. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Wase-Patil had kept close vigil and their efforts were paid off in maintenance of law and order. CM and HM need to be congratulated,’’ said Patil.

As far as use of loudspeakers is concerned, Patil said they were played in the permissible limits announced by the Supreme Court. He said such decibel limits will have to be followed in cultural programmes and festivals.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:56 PM IST