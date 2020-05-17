Maharashtra: Naxals kill two police personnel in Gadchiroli

MUMBAI: Two police personnel were killed, and three others were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Gadchiroli district on Sunday morning. On May 2, police have killed dreaded Naxal leader and member of Kasansoor Divisional Dalam Srujanakka in a forest near Sinabhatti village in Etapalli Tehsil in an encounter.

Sunday’s killing is being seen as a retaliation from Naxals. The exchange of fire took place in Poyarkoti-Koparshi forest area between 6 am and 6.30 am when a Quick Response Team from Bhamragadh and C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli Police were out on a joint anti-Naxal operation.

SI Dhannaji Honmane and constable Kishore Atram were killed in the skirmish, while three other personnel- Gongalu Oksa, Raju Pusali and Dasaru Kurchami received injuries. Kurchami is critical.