Maharashtra: Naxal injured in clash with police in Gondia

Gondia: A suspected Naxalite was injured in a clash between police and Naxals in the Gondia district of Maharashtra, informed police on Saturday.

Police arrested the accused and airlifted him to Nagpur for treatment.

"A group of suspected Naxalites opened fire on the police team that went for patrolling in the area. We arrested them and rushed the injured to Deori hospital for first aid but his condition was critical. Now he has been admitted to Orange City Hospital in Nagpur and is undergoing treatment," said Vishwa Pansare, SP Gondia.

Police said that the identity of the suspected Naxalite team has not been ascertained yet.

Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 09:02 AM IST