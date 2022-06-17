Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai cops rescue abducted toddler from woman in 12 hours

Photo: Representative Image

A two-year-old boy was rescued by a joint effort of Panvel Taluka and Taloja police station within 12 hours of his kidnap. While the boy was kidnapped from Panvel railway station, the two police stations acted timely after getting information that a woman was roaming from one place to another with a kidnapped boy.

The Panvel Taluka police came to know while interrogating the woman who informed that the boy was kidnapped from Panvel railway station on June 16 early morning. Later, they confirmed with the Panvel railway police station where an FIR of kidnapping was also registered.

Ravindra Daundkar, a senior police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station said that the senior police inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Taloja police station informed him that a woman had gone to Bhangarwadi village with a kidnapped boy that comes under the Panvel Taluka police jurisdiction.

He also provided the mobile number of the woman. Following a technical analysis of the mobile number, the Panvel Taluka police traced the woman at her sister’s home in Bhangarwadi and rescued the boy.

Daundkar said that the 35-year-old woman had kidnapped the boy between 5 am and 6 am on June 16 from the ticket booking area of Panvel railway station and took him to his cousin's house at Owe village in Taloja and later to her sister’s house in Bhangarwadi.

“During the interrogation, the accused woman said that the boy was roaming alone at the railway station and that’s why she took him with her,” said Daundkar.

However, the mother of the boy informed the police that the accused woman had spent the night with them on June 15 night and fled with the child in the morning. Later, she registered an FIR with the Panvel Railway police.

According to police, the accused woman already has two children and is separated from her husband.

“Only after an investigation, the exact reason why the woman kidnapped the boy could be known,” said Vivek Pansare, DCP Zone 1.

Further investigation is being carried out by the Panvel Railway Police.

An official from the Panvel Railway police said that they have taken the accused to Kalyan court.

Meanwhile, the rescued boy was handed over to the parent after verification.