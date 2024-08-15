 Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol

During Independence Day patrols on Wednesday, the Navghar police in Mulund intercepted a suspicious Bolero car at the southbound Airoli Toll Naka, discovering Rs. 3 crore worth of Mephedrone (MD) drugs inside.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 03:25 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol | Representative Image

Mumbai: During Independence Day patrols on Wednesday, the Navghar police in Mulund intercepted a suspicious Bolero car at the southbound Airoli Toll Naka, discovering Rs. 3 crore worth of Mephedrone (MD) drugs inside.

According to the police, nakabandis had been set up across their jurisdiction since Monday to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order during the Independence Day celebrations.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign
Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign
Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol
Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol
Chhattisgarh: Konta Police Chief Arrested For Framing Journalists In Ganja Smuggling Case; BJP Accused Of Conspiracy
Chhattisgarh: Konta Police Chief Arrested For Framing Journalists In Ganja Smuggling Case; BJP Accused Of Conspiracy
Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking Restrictions On August 15; Check Details
Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking Restrictions On August 15; Check Details

Early on Wednesday, police officers stationed at the southbound Airoli Toll Naka Gate spotted a Suzuki Bolero and signalled the driver to stop for inspection. As the vehicle halted, two individuals fled from the other side, while the driver, who also attempted to escape, was apprehended by the police. The driver was identified as Kalim Salim Choudhari, 27, a resident of Kurla.

Read Also
Independence Day 2024: 'Social Justice Top Priority In PM Modi-Led Government,' Says President...
article-image

Upon inspecting the vehicle, police found several kilograms of MD, with an estimated street value of Rs. 3 crore. Choudhari has been arrested and remanded to police custody for further interrogation, as officers seek to identify his two accomplices, trace the source of the drugs, and uncover their intended purpose, said officials from Navghar police on Wednesday evening adding that the vehicle - Suzuki Bolera has been seized by them,

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign

Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence...

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking...

Maratha Reservation: Government Should Not Yield To Quota Agitation & Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Says...

Maratha Reservation: Government Should Not Yield To Quota Agitation & Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Says...

Thane Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead By Hanging From Iron Rod At Home In Koliwada

Thane Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead By Hanging From Iron Rod At Home In Koliwada