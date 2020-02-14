Maharashtra National Law University invites applications for post of Law professor, details inside

Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai has invited applications for the post of Law professor.

The college has stated that there are five vacancies for the post.

The online submission of appliction is open till March 6 23.59 hrs.

Requirements:

1. Applicant must have a PhD in relevant subject and actively engaged in research work, a minimum of 10 research work published in UGC-listed journals and a score of 120 credits.

2. Applicant must have a minimum of 10 years of teaching experience as an assitant professor/associate professor/professor or a research experience at University or National Level insititutions.

3. A minimum score as mentioned in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) of UGC.

How to apply?

1. Follow this link to apply

2. Submit hard copy of application along with the registration slip. You can send the application to Registrar, Maharashtra National Law University Mumbai, Post Box no 8401, Powai, Mumbai-400076.

3. The applications must be sent by 5 pm of March 11.

4. Name of the post and registration number must be mentioned on the envelope.