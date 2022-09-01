Maharashtra: National Board of Wildlife gives nod for Rs 1,680 crore water pipeline for Aurangabad city

In a major relief to the residents of Maharashtra’s tourism capital Aurangabad city, the National Board of Wildlife’s (NBWL) standing committee headed by the union minister of environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav has approved the proposal to use 1.56 hectares of Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary for city water supply.

The proposal was recommended by Chief Wildlife Warden, State Board for Wild Life and the State Government. The Bombay High Court had also issued directions regarding this project. The NBWL’s standing committee has laid down eight conditions while giving its nod. The NBWL’s standing committee had given its go-ahead on July 29 but its minutes were uploaded on August 30. This is important as the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government and BJP were engaged in a war of words over the water scarcity of Aurangabad city.

The State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) had in June approved the Rs 1,680.5-crore water pipeline that will run through the Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary for Aurangabad, which is grappling with a water crisis. Nathsagar reservoir of Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary caters to Aurangabad city. According to estimates, the city requires 278 million litres of water daily. The pipeline, commissioned in 1975-76, was designed to carry 56 MLD and is now functioning below 50 per cent capacity, while a pipeline of 100 MLD capacity, which was installed in 1991-92, is damaged. Jayakwadi bird sanctuary, spread over 341.05 square kilometres in Aurangabad and Ahmednagar districts, was notified in 1986. It is home to 234 species of resident and migratory birds, among other creatures.

According to NBWL’s standing committee, while constructing the jack well, care will be taken to prevent damage to the fish population by avoiding physical disturbance to the

shoreline. The Project Agency will ensure that at least 13 TMC water is retained in the reservoir for birds at any time of the year so that water and food are available to the birds throughout the year.

The Project Agency will ensure that the water in the reservoir is not contaminated or polluted due to construction or maintenance work. ‘’Jayakwaid Bird Sanctuary is a drought-prone area. It is an important site for migratory birds. To provide ample food & water to the birds, at least 50% of dead water needs to be stored in the Sanctuary at any point of time of year so that even if there is less rain in the subsequent monsoon, the remaining water can take care of the winter visiting Technology which reduces noise in construction activities should be used. There is a possibility of high habitat disturbance due to the use of explosives in digging wells. Therefore, controlled blasting needs to be undertaken while digging the jack well. If possible, blasting should be avoided,’’ it said.

Furthermore, the NBWL’s standing committee observed that generally dead water storage is not tapped in normal situations, If the present proposal envisages drawing water even from the dead water storage, it should be critically examined.

The project proponent would deposit 2% of the project cost for works inside the Sanctuary and its ESZ (eco-sensitive zone) area with the Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Aurangabad for the conservation and management of wildlife in the State of Maharashtra. An annual compliance certificate on the stipulated condition would be submitted by the project proponent to the State Chief Wildlife Warden who would also submit the annual compliance certificate to the Government of India.