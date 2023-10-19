Maharashtra: Narcotics Kingpin Lalit Patil's Arrest Likely To Expose Big Names, Shake Opposition

FPJ

The arrest of narcotics kingpin Lalit Patil and two of his women accomplices is likely to blow on the opposition in Maharashtra. When he was brought to the Andheri court by the police for remand in reply to queries from mediapersons, Patil insisted that he did not run away. He said he was threatened by the Pune police and had been deliberately involved in the case.

“I will reveal everyone's names," he stated, hinting that he had the backing of several big leaders.

Action will be taken against everyone found guilty: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister in charge of the home portfolio, said, "Lalit Patil's arrest will likely expose a significant network. Whoever is talking right now will have to close their mouth. This matter is under investigation, and action will be taken against everyone found guilty. No one will be spared."

On Thursday, two women associated with Patil, Adv Pradnya Kamble and Archana Nikam, were arrested in Nashik and have been remanded to police custody till October 23. Patil was maintaining constant telephonic contact with both these women after escaping from Sassoon Hospital, Pune. On the basis of a technical operation, the police could track down both the women accused. Adv Kamble was also apparently his girl friend and he allegedly ran a massive racket in the manufacture and distribution of mephedrone (MD).

Pradya and Archana played a role in Patil's escape: Sources

According to sources, Pradya and Archana played a role in his escape from the hospital. The Nashik police found that Patil initially went to Nashik after fleeing from the hospital, staying overnight at Pradnya's house in Nashik. During the Pune police's investigation of Pradnya Kambale, they discovered Archana's involvement. Lalit met Archana well after leaving the hospital. He took Rs. 25 lakhs from them and then left Nashik. Three kilograms of gold were found in a raid at his Nashik house, with an additional five kilograms believed to be kept with Pradnya and Archana.

Adv Pradnya Kamble |

After Patil's arrest, one team of Pune police came to Mumbai and another team went to Nashik for further investigation. It was revealed that Pradnya and Archana had indeed helped him escape from the hospital. Patil used his earnings from selling mephedrone (MD) to support these two friends.

In December 2020, Pimpri Chinchwad police had arrested him in a multi-crore mephedrone racket, and he was held in Yerwada Central Prison. In June, 2023 he was admitted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment of hernia and tuberculosis. A day before his surgery, Lalit escaped from the hospital. The Mumbai police arrested Lalit Patil on Tuesday from Bengaluru from where he was planning to escape to Sri Lanka.

After he escaped from the hospital on October 2, Soon after there were opposition leaders' allegations that two cabinet ministers were behind him.

Read Also Pune Cops Nab Two 'Girlfriends' Of Drug Don Lalit Patil

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)