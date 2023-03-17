 Maharashtra: Nana Patole sees Shinde-Fadnavis govt's fall on the horizon
Maharashtra: Nana Patole sees Shinde-Fadnavis govt's fall on the horizon

Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday said the way in which bureaucracy is working overnight, the end of the state government seems to be soon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Maharashtra: Nana Patole sees Shinde-Fadnavis govt's fall on the horizon

Underlining that he doesn't want to comment on the outcome of Shiv Sena split case which is being heard by the Supreme Court, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday said the way in which bureaucracy is working overnight, the end of the state government seems to be soon.

“It is not right to comment on the Supreme Court's decision regarding the power struggle in the state, but there are rumours about something in Mantralaya. It seems that they have got the hint of the verdict. Usually, this kind of restlessness starts when the time for a government's fall is near,” he said.

"Everyone knows who has set up the army of trolls against CJI"

Tacitly referring to the government, Patole said some people fear that the decision would be against them, given the observations made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) during the case hearing. “Everyone knows who has set up the army of trolls (against the CJI). Action should be taken against those who dare to troll the CJI. Congress MPs have approached the President and made the demand for the same.”

Speaking in the same breath, he warned that the Congress will not allow Baba Dhirendra Shastri, who will be coming to Mira Road for a programme, in the state. “He made insulting statements against Sant Tukaram Maharaj,” Patole added, while targeting the government. 

