 Maharashtra: Nagpur woman threatens to strip outside nightclub, creates ruckus after being denied entry; video goes viral
The incident happened on Friday (March 24) night, an unidentified woman in her mid-twenties caused a commotion outside a nightclub on Wardha Road in Nagpur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the video | Twitter

A video has been going viral on social media wherein a woman is seen creating a ruckus outside an establishment and arguing with the bouncers.

Reportedly, the incident happened on Friday (March 24) night, an unidentified woman in her mid-twenties caused a commotion outside a nightclub on Wardha Road in Nagpur.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV cameras and has since gone viral on social media, saw the woman threatening to strip after being denied entry to the club.

Denied entry and creates a scene

A report in the Times of India quoted an eyewitness saying that the woman first started arguing with the bouncers at the club's entrance before becoming abusive and threatening to disrobe.

The bouncers, both male and female, attempted to calm her down and explain that the club had already closed for the night, but the woman continued to cause a scene.

Warning: Abusive language; watch video with discretion

Police alerted and unable to nab the woman

The club's owners eventually called the police, and officers from the Sonegaon police station arrived on the scene. However, the woman fled upon seeing the police, making it impossible for them to apprehend her.

Sharing mobile numbers with guests

Eyewitnesses reportedly said that the woman was also sharing her phone number with club guests, but it remains unclear how she came to be at the club in the first place.

The club's owner, Karan Thakkar, was quoted in the report saying that there was no question of the woman's entry since the club was already closed to new guests.

Quick police response

Zonal DCP Anurag Jain praised the club's owner for alerting the police quickly and urged him to file a complaint at the Sonegaon police station. He also stated that the police were unable to determine the woman's whereabouts since she fled the scene before they could question her.

