Maharashtra: Nagpur man killed on busy road as bystanders watch in horror

On Saturday afternoon, a man was killed in broad daylight in Nagpur as several bystanders witnessed the horrid act.
The act was caught on CCTV camera and the video of the same went viral soon. The victim has been identified as Balya Belekar and has criminal history. The incident took place at the traffic signal of Bole Petrol Pump square.
In the horrific video, one can see that the incident happened on a busy road. A group of men can be seen arriving at the traffic signal the victims car halted on motorcycles. Another motorcycle blocked the car's way and the group of men started attacking Belekar's car one by one with sharp weapons. The bystanders watched the incident in horror.
Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told the Indian Express that they had arrested the person who is the son of the man Belekar had murder in 2001. The police also said that Belekar was running a gambling activity and he had been booked in several crimes since 1995.
The place were the incident took place is almost a kilometre away from the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence.
