Maharashtra: Nagpur city records zero new COVID-19 cases after over year

For the first time in over a year, Nagpur city of Maharashtra did not report a single new COVID-19 case on Saturday, a health official said.

While one patient tested positive for the infection from Nagpur rural, no fresh case was detected in the city, the official said.

At least 10 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, while no new casualties were recorded, he said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district stands at 4,92,925, which includes 10,117 deaths and 183 active cases, the official added.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut appealed to citizens to be careful and praised doctors and the health department for keeping the infections in check.