Maharashtra: MVA Unity Dangles On Seat-Sharing Agreement

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Unity Dangles On Seat-Sharing Agreement

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) may have put up a display of unity and mutual trust in their public appearances repeatedly but the ground reality seems to be that there are many disputes among the MVA leaders in various regions of the state over seat sharing. This is evident, particularly in Western Maharashtra, including the Pune district and even some parts of the Marathwada region.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that the party wants to contest many seats in Pune city and district and the party has actually revived its Pune unit in the last few weeks. “I want to assure my Shiv Sainiks that we have the capacity to contest all the seats in Pune city but because of being in the MVA alliance we will not ask for all the seats. We would like Hadapsar, Kothrud and Shivaji Nagar constituencies. We can also think of Khadakwasla and Kasba Peth,” Raut said at a Sena gathering in Pune.

The Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP are also keen on taking as many seats in Pune as possible. Pune district is Sharad Pawar's home turf and the party has a huge head office in the heart of Pune city. During his recent Pune visit, Sharad Pawar reviewed the party's candidate position and assured many aspirants that they could get a chance to contest on MVA ticket. Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe who crossed over to Ajit Pawar's NCP had a meeting with Sharad Pawar and there was a buzz in the city that he might be returning to the senior Pawar camp, but he denied these reports. However, it seems that the NCP (SP) is keen on taking the Hadapsar constituency.

In adjoining Pimpri Chinchwad (PCMC area), senior leader Ajit Gavane crossed over with 28 supporters, many of whom are former corporators to Sharad Pawar's NCP. The buzz in the city is that Sharad Pawar's party may be asking for both the assembly seats from PCMC for themselves. But the Congress party is also eyeing one of them.

In the sugar belt of western Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray's party has been trying to make inroads in places like Sangli and Kolhapur. Uddhav insisted that his candidate Chandrahar Patil would get a Lok Sabha ticket in the recent polls and the Congress had to make their official candidate Vishal Patil withdraw but Vishal Patil contested as an independent and won the seat defeating Chandrahar Patil.

In Marathwada, there is competition between local leaders of the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders in many places. Shiv Sena has had a strong base in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while Sharad Pawar loyalists such as Rajesh Tope are already very active in many constituencies in Jalna and other districts of Marathwada with their supporters wanting MVA tickets.

The overall picture right now is confusing, to say the least. But MVA leaders insist that they will sort out the differences. MVA leaders are seen taking a lot of effort to convince the followers that unity among the three parties is crucial for them in the assembly polls. The concern is about whether there will be rebel candidates spoiling the game for them. The picture will get cleared only when some basic seat-sharing formula gets announced by the top MVA leadership.