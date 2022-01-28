Maharashtra: MVA partners continue to defend sale of wine in supermarkets while taking a dig at BJP

A day after the state cabinet’s nod for sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores, the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners continue to defend the decision while countering BJP’s criticism. Interestingly, the move comes a week after neighboring BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh government had permitted liquor sales at all its airports, select supermarkets in four major cities and also allowed issuing home bar licenses to those earning Rs 1 crore or more annually.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Sachin Sawant hit back at the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) over his criticism against the state government's recent decision allowing the sale of wine in supermarkets. Fadnavis had criticized the MVA government in Maharashtra over its recent policies regarding alcohol and stated that the BJP won't allow Maharashtra to become 'Madya Rashtra'.

‘’BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has also implemented similar policies. Whether the BJP's strategy was to oppose liquor while in opposition and promote it when in power,’’ said Sawant.

NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto took to Twitter to take a swipe at BJP. He said, ‘’An advice to Maharashtra BJP leaders who oppose the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in shops. The best way to protest is to ask all your BJP leaders and party workers in Maharashtra to close down their wineries and beer factories and sell the packaged water.’’

Further, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the state government’s decision allowing sale of wine in supermarkets will help double farmer's income. "Wine is not liquor. If wine sales increase, farmers will benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income. BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers," he added.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) has welcomed the decision. FRTWA President Viren Shah said that it will help increase business in supermarkets. ‘’We welcome the state cabinet decision as it will boost the sales at supermarkets and consumers can personally go and buy wine of their choice just like foreign countries,’’ said the FRTWA President Viren Shah.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:45 PM IST