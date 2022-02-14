Maharashtra: MVA govt will last full term despite BJP's efforts to topple it, says Nana Patole

The tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra will complete the full five year term despite the opposition BJP's attempts to destabilise it, state Congress president Nana Patole said on Sunday.

Patole's remarks came days after BJP leader Chandrakant Patil predicted a "political earthquake" in Maharashtra after results of Assembly polls in five states, including crucial Uttar Pradesh, will be declared on March 10. "The BJP dreams of toppling the MVA government every day, but for the last two years, this dream has not been fulfilled. This is the reason behind BJP's frustration. Every few days a new date for the government's fall is being announced, but the fact is that the MVA government is intact and will complete its full five-year term," Patole told reporters.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:19 AM IST