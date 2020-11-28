Maharashtra: MVA govt completes 1 year; CM Uddhav Thackeray firmly in the saddle

Despite the several projections of its failure, the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray has completed a year in the office.
After 5 years of its tussle with BJP for the post of Chief Minister, Shiv Sena broke the alliance with its long term ally in 2019. Almost after a month-long political crisis in 2019 followed by the assembly election in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress formed a government in November 2019.
In 2019, followed by a declaration of the election result, Maharashtra had plunged into a political crisis when no party or alliance could form a government even 18 days after the result announcement. Thus the President's rule was imposed in the state on November 12.
Later, even though the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress almost finalised their alliance and named Uddhav Thackeray as the CM candidate, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar signed a deal and took oaths thereby forming a government.
However, Ajit Pawar resigned on November 26, following which Fadnavis also threw in the towel, resulting into the collapse of the government that lasted for only 80 hours.
Hours later Fadnavis' resignation, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress leaders combined met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray later took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28, thereby ending the high voltage political drama in the state.
(With inputs from agencies)
