Maharashtra: MVA govt completes 1 year; CM Uddhav Thackeray firmly in the saddle

Despite the several projections of its failure, the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray has completed a year in the office.

After 5 years of its tussle with BJP for the post of Chief Minister, Shiv Sena broke the alliance with its long term ally in 2019. Almost after a month-long political crisis in 2019 followed by the assembly election in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress formed a government in November 2019.

In 2019, followed by a declaration of the election result, Maharashtra had plunged into a political crisis when no party or alliance could form a government even 18 days after the result announcement. Thus the President's rule was imposed in the state on November 12.