Maharashtra: Municipal corporation level committee to be set up for monitoring power distribution

In a bid to maintain proper coordination between the power distribution companies and the electricity consumers and monitoring of the power distribution, the Maharashtra Government has decided to set up a committee for every Municipal Corporation area comprising the political party members, electricity consumers from residential, industry, education and commercial segments and experts. The government has already accorded approval for the formation of such committees at the district and tehsil levels.

In Mumbai, there are three power distribution companies including Tata Power, Adani Electricity and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran). However, in the rest of Maharashtra, MahaVitaran is a major power distribution company with a consumer base of 2.80 crores.

The department of industry, energy and labour deputy secretary Prashant Badgeri in the government resolution said the municipal commissioners will set up committees in their respective jurisdiction and they will appoint the non-government representatives in the committee in consultation with the district guardian ministers and in cooperation with the executive engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran).

The state government’s move came at a time when the arrears from various categories of consumers of the MahaVitaran have crossed Rs 60,000 crore. The MahaVitaran’s debts have increased to Rs 45,591 crore while it owes Rs 13,486 crore to the power generation companies.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:20 PM IST