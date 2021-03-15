Maharashtra, Mumbai see slight drop in cases

Day after recording highest single-day cases this year, the state has witnessed a marginal drop in the number of coronavirus cases on Monday, with 15,051 new cases and 48 covid-19 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 23,29,464, with 52,909 fatalities so far. Meanwhile, the recovery rate of corona cases in Maharashtra dropped to 92 per cent, with 10,671 patients being discharged from several hospitals, pushing the recovered numbers to 21,44,743.

Mumbai to witness a drop in daily cases on Monday, with 1,712 new cases and four covid deaths, pushing its tally to 3,45,659, with 11,535 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, the active cases have increased by 60 per cent in the last 15 days, with numbers surging from 9,060 on March 1 to 14,582 on March 15.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said they have directed all the ward officers to take strict measures in their areas where cases are surging and starting intensive covid-19 testing, tracing and tracking. Moreover they have directed all the shopping malls, restaurants, eateries hubs to follow covid norms or strict action will be taken against them. “We have increased our Covid-19 testing due to which cases have surged across the city. On an average 19,000 tests are being conducted and the positivity rate is below 4 per cent. Moreover we have intensified all our protocols to curb the cases and have alerted all the ward officers to take strict action if the cases in their area have surged,” he said.

The spurt in the number of cases began in the second week of February, which is being seen as a result of general laxity, mutation of COVID-19 strains and unlocking. “We are urging citizens to follow COVID protocols as we do not want the same situation as it was in the month of June, July and September when cases were on peak,” he said.