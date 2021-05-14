Maharashtra, Mumbai see drop in Covid cases for second day in a row

For second consecutive day there has been a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases across Maharashtra on Friday, with the state reporting 39,923 new infections and 695 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 53,09,215, with 79,552 fatalities toll now.

“Of the 695 deaths reported today, 311 occurred in the last 48 hours and 142 in the last week. The remaining 242 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of the 242 deaths, 55 occurred Nagpur, 37 in Solapur, 24 in Thane, 20 in Beed, 13 in Buldhana, 13 in Ratnagiri, 11 in Nashik, 10 in Chandrapur, eight in Aurangabad, seven each in Nandurbar, Pune, six each in Hingoli, Raigad, five in Latur, four each in Jalgaon, Osmanabad, Palghar, three in Nanded, two each in Kolhapur, Yavatmal and one in Gondia,” said senior health official.

Mumbai also witnessed a drop in Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 1,657 new infections and 66 Covid fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 6,85,705, with 14,138 fatalities till now. It is the lowest single-day case reported since March 12 this year.

BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said an analysis of the deaths during the second Covid wave has revealed that although the prevalence of the cases is not the highest in the under-40 age- group, there is increased mortality in this age group. “Young people shouldn’t take Covid lightly and seek help as soon as they develop symptoms,” she said. Moreover, the civic body is also checking if patients are dying within 24-48 hours of admission.

Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist, PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC said the numbers of people who die from Covid depend on two factors: the virulence of the virus (lethality of the virus) and the number of people infected. “In this surge, the number of individuals infected with the virus has been so large that even if a fraction or a small percentage of such individuals die, the absolute number of people who die would be large because of the large denominator. This possibly explains why healthcare systems have been overwhelmed,” he said.