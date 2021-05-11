Maharashtra: Mucormycosis kills two in Kalyan-Dombivli

Kalyan: After the second wave of covid-19 cases of mucormycosis, a serious but rare fungal infection is seen to rise among Covid-19 survivors. The Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporation had reported two deaths of people on Tuesday due to the infection.

As per the data provided by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation around six patients are detected of mucormycosis. They are taking treatment in private hospitals including two admitted in ICU. Till date two are reported dead including a 69-year-old man from Dombivli east.

He was admitted on April 25 for covid-19 and was undergoing treatment and succumbed to the disease on May 7. The second was a 38-year-old man from Mharal gaon in Kalyan-Murbad road in Thane district. He was admitted on May 7 and succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. "Patients recovered with Covid-19 should not panic if any related symptoms are found. They should consult their family or private doctors," said Dr Ashwini Patil, health officer, KDMC. The health officers are inquiring with different hospitals to check the rising number of cases among the citizens.

Symptoms found in this infection are eye pain and redness in eyes, fever, headache, coughing, breathing issues, blood vomiting and altered sensorium.

KDMC health officials claim Mucormycosis is an opportunistic infection and is one type of fungus. The infection is causing blindness or other serious issues.