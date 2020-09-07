Maharashtra: MTDC rolls out a customised home on wheels

For all those suffering from cabin fever after being locked down for most of the last six months and itching to get out, for a short vacation at least, there is a way out. You can visit tourist destinations or go on an adventure with family or close friends in a customised caravan. The state-run Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and MOTOHOM on Sunday jointly launched a vanity van and an Innova for this purpose. The vanity van has foldable seating, a small pantry and a deck on top. It will be available at Rs 20,000 per day, including the driver's charges.

On the other hand, four persons can travel sitting in the Innova, with the seats converting into a bed, with a tent on top. The Innova has a portable fridge, a sports kit, will have to be driven by the user and can be hired at Rs 4,000 a day.

With MOTOHOM, the MTDC endeavours to provide 'both wonderful travel facilities and better access to unheard-of mesmerising destinations in our own Incredible India'. Designed to offer safety, adventure and luxury, Motohom is a one-stop gateway to a whole new world, according to Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.The project has been on the anvil since 2018. While the van and the Innova will be owned and operated by MOTOHOM, the MTDC will be the facilitator, with its logo on these two vehicles. MOTOHOM and the MTDC have entered a revenue-sharing agreement. The MTDC will provide parking facilities in its resorts for water and electricity.



Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, ‘‘Flagged off MTDC and MOTOHOM’s caravan vehicles for those who love their holidays in the outdoors and independently. Inviting those who want to spend their ‘me time’ in the wilderness, exploring the beauty of Maharashtra. All of us at the department are pushing ahead the agenda of Maha Vikas Aghadi Government to bring Maharashtra tourism on the global map for tourists.’’



Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare told The Free Press Journal, ‘‘The objective is to explore Maharashtra and the rest of the country. The online bookings can be done on MTDC and MOTOHOM websites.’’



According to MTDC, Motohom is an efficient solution to instant travel plans during and post-lockdown. "You can either rent a camper van or invest in one. You don’t need to book a hotel or pay at a restaurant, risking yourself. You don’t even need to stop for nature’s call. Your entire luggage, from clothes to your camping equipment will easily fit in the trailer,’’ it said.

"Equipped with a kitchenette, a mini-bedroom, living room, basic amenities and an adorable terrace, Motohom is the true luxurious home away from home. And that’s not all – Motohom ensures each member of your family is well taken care of including your precious pets!’’ said the MTDC.

MTDC MD Ashutosh Salil said, "Since time immemorial, people have always wished for a workplace that combines the comfort of a beautiful leisure stay and the necessities of an office environment. With the advent of Covid-19 and the lockdown, the need for a space that serves as a holistic, multi-purpose space has only increased. Well, you get both a new with MTDC’s latest offering - Motohom!’’

According to the company spokesman, the vehicles are designed with care and also carry a waste disposal system to handle waste in a socially responsible manner, thereby contributing to sanitation and Clean India Mission. "We are committed to our mission and promise to offer our guests a time-saving, cost-effective, ready-to-go unique travel experience of magnificent places while maintaining social-distancing and sanitation, through Motohom campervans,’’ says the company spokesman.