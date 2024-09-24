Maharashtra: MSRTC Launches Cash Incentive Program For Drivers And Conductors To Boost Revenue & Service Quality

MSRTC Launches Cash Incentives for Drivers and Conductors to Boost Revenue | File Photo

Mumbai: In a bid to enhance revenue from passenger transportation, the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced a new cash incentive program for drivers and conductors. Under this scheme, those who exceed their revenue targets per trip will receive 20% of the additional income as an incentive, shared equally between them. This cash reward will be disbursed on the same day they complete their duty.

MSRTC has already implemented various initiatives to increase its revenue, including "Pravasi Raja Din " (Passengers King Day) and "Employee Parent Day," which aim to address the concerns of passengers and staff alike.

Additionally, contact numbers for depot heads are now displayed on each bus to assist passengers, while specialized officers are guiding loss-making depots and training staff on fuel efficiency. The corporation has also streamlined processes for school students by delivering bus passes directly to schools.

Thanks to these efforts, MSRTC reported a profit of Rs 16.86 crore in August 2024, a positive sign for the corporation as it seeks to further attract more passengers. "Recognizing the crucial role of drivers and conductors in maintaining consistent revenue growth, we believe it is essential to provide them with incentives to enhance their performance," said an MSRTC official.

"The new pilot incentive scheme will run for one month, with a review planned based on its effectiveness. However, drivers and conductors involved in passenger complaints or misconduct will not be eligible for the incentives, ensuring that only those adhering to professional standards are rewarded" said an official.

According to MSRTC, new incentive scheme represents a significant step towards revitalizing its services and enhancing overall performance of drivers and conductors.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, MSRTC served approximately 65 lakh passengers daily. Although this number fell significantly during the pandemic, current efforts have successfully raised daily ridership to about 55 lakh.

Abhijit Bhosale, Public Relations Officer for MSRTC, stated, "Recent innovations will undoubtedly help attract more passengers and support our ongoing efforts for improvement."