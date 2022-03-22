Maharashtra: MSRTC employees’ strike rocks proceedings of assembly & council

The ongoing strike by the employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) rocked the proceedings of the state assembly and council on Tuesday. The strike has been going on since October last year despite a slew of pro-workers announcements including a salary hike made by the state government. The striking employees are adamant about the MSRTC’s merger with the state government, better salaries and greater job security. However, the government based on the three-member committee’s report has expressed inability to accept the merger demand.

In the state assembly, BJP legislator Ashish Shelar and others expressed serious anguish over the suicides committed by 100 MSRTC employees so far and urged the presiding officer to direct the state government to make the statement on the ongoing strike and the way ahead.

Transport Minister Anil Parab, who is also the legislative affairs minister, told the House that State Government will make a statement in the state legislature before the budget session is concluded on March 25.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for 20 minutes after opposition members disrupted the House proceedings over the issue of strike by the MSRTC employees to press for their demands.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar raised the issue in the House on Tuesday, saying problems of the MSRTC employees were not yet solved.

“There were some 16 demands shortlisted by the state government and employees, and 90 per cent of the employees were ready to resume duty. But there has been no firm response from the state government. Hence, we will not allow the House to function until the state transport minister issues a statement in the House,” the BJP leader said.

Amid the chaos, the House was adjourned for 20 minutes.

After the House reassembled, Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar directed Parab to arrange a cabinet meeting in consultation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on approval of the state-appointed three-member committee’s report on the MSRTC’s demands.

Parab said, “I will consult with the chief minister and take appropriate steps regarding approval of the committee’s report.” The three-member committee had said that the MSRTC's merger with the government and treating its employees as government personnel was not feasible practically and administratively.

The committee’s report, which was tabled in the state Assembly earlier this month, recommended rejection of the demand.

The state cabinet slated for March 23 will give its approval to the three-member committee’s report.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 08:11 PM IST