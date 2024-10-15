Maharashtra: MSRTC Cancels Proposed 10% Fare Hike Ahead Of Diwali

MSRTC | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced the cancellation of proposed 10% fare hike that was set to take effect during the Diwali season. According to sources proposed fare increase was expected to generate between Rs 70 crore and Rs 80 crore for the cash-strapped corporation.

The announcement comes in conjunction with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's declaration of a toll exemption for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai. Traditionally, MSRTC has raised fares during the festive season to accommodate increased travel demand, but this year, the state government has rejected the fare hike proposal.

According to sources MSRTC’s administration had signed off on the fare increase, but it was subsequently turned down by the state secretariat. The decision is expected to place a financial burden on MSRTC, which is also preparing to pay Rs 40 crore in bonuses to eligible employees before Diwali, alongside settling other staff dues.

Last year, MSRTC implemented a similar fare hike from November 8 to 27, highlighting the pattern of fare increases during peak travel periods. With a fleet of 15,000 buses, MSRTC is one of India's largest transport corporations, serving over 5.5 million passengers daily.