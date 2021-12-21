Maharashtra: MSRDC to outsource manpower to operate 26 toll nakas at Samruddhi Mahamarg

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation(MSRDC) will be the sole beneficiary of the revenue earned through toll on Samruddhi Mahamarg. No profit will be shared with any private agency unlike Mumbai Pune Expressway or other toll nakas operational in state. It has recently floated a tender seeking private contractor for supervision and management of the 26 toll nakas on this upcoming Samruddhi Mahamarg said Kamlakar Phand Chief General Manager (tolls), MSRDC.

He explained, "All equipment of FASTag and integrated traffic system at toll nakas are of MSRDC. The appointed contractor only job is to manage and supervise these toll plazas. Only we are outsourcing the manpower from the private agency for which they will be paid." Phand said that once the traffic assessment is done like what is the traffic strength on this highway then for long period of time toll operators can be hired by taking an upfront amount. "On the lines of Mumbai-Pune expressway for Samruddhi Mahamarg also we can get good response since it is a 700 kilometres long highway. At present, doing so will not be a wise idea." He added.

The MSRDC wants an experienced agency which can do the job of toll management at these plazas. Moreover, one single agency only will be hired for all 26 plazas to prevent any dispute and other complications.

Along with integrated traffic system installation, the MSRDC will also look after all other necessary resources like first aid, ambulance, fire fighting vehicles, quick response vehicle among others. Phand said, "To ensure seamless toll payments two dedicated internet lease lines will be on this Expressway. Besides, electricity usage and its payment will also be taken care of by the corporation only. So only external agency job will be to keep a watch on traffic movement from these toll plazas."

According to the plan MSRDC will be doing toll collection on daily basis. A bank will be appointed were the FASTag toll payments will be credited and later the amount will be transferred to the MSRDC account. 80 per cent of toll collection say comes through FASTag will be directly credited to the linked account and 20 per cent collected through cash will be deposited by the agency operating these toll plazas to MSRDC the next day.

Meanwhile, the MSRDC aiming to begin the commercial operation of Samruddhi Mahamarg Phase 1 between Shirdi and Nagpur by early next year. Along with civil works the FASTag and other integrated traffic systems are also being installed, informed Phand.

ALSO READ Eastern Maharashtra Expressway: MSRDC seeks consultant to chalk DPR of greenfield highway

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 09:59 PM IST