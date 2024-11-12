 Maharashtra: MSETCL's Public Relations Department Honored With 3 PRCI Awards
Kamal Mishra
Updated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 03:24 AM IST
article-image
The Public Relations department of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) received three prestigious awards instituted by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Mangalore, Karnataka. The awards were given away at the hands of former justice of the Karnataka High Court Dr Krishna Bhatt. The Director (Human Resources Development) of MSETCL Sugat Gamare, Public Relations officer Dr Millind Awatade can be seen. Actor and director Ravi Kiran, Chinmayi Pravin, Geeta Shankar, Dr Mamta Lala and other office bearers of PRCI are also seen | File Photo

Mumbai: The Public Relations department of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) has been bestowed upon three prestigious awards instituted by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI).

The awards were given at the hands of former justice of the Karnataka High Court Dr. Krishna Bhatt and received by the Director (Human Resource Development), MSETCL Sugat Gamare and Public Relations officer Dr. Milind Awatade.

The Awards were given for the ‘Best Diary’, ‘Best Calendar’ and the ‘Best Public Service Advertisement’. The Chairman and Managing Director of MSETCL Dr.Sanjeev Kumar (IAS) congratulated the PR department for the honor.

"The awards were distributed at the 18th Global Communication Conclave held at Motimahal Hotel in Mangalore. Actor and Director Ravi Kiran, chairman of PRCI M B Jayaram, Dr Mamta Lala, Dr Geeta Shankar, Chinmayi Pravin were also present on the occasion" said an official statement issued by the (MSETCL) on Monday.

CMD Dr Sanjeev Kumar appreciates PR department

The Chairman and Managing Director of MSETCL Dr Sanjeev Kumar (IAS) had credited the success to the Public Relations department and its entire team. He said, "Creative and innovative work and understanding the continuous innovative changes in media while performing its duty, the Public Relations department is working in a positive way with variations in its work. The PR department has presented the positive role of the Transmission Company before the people through social media including Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, threads and various other social media platforms.”

Maharashtra: Trupti Mudholkar Appointed First Woman Director (Finance) Of MSETCL
article-image

He exuded confidence that this department will be continuously taking efforts for bringing laurels to the MSETCL in future, too.

