e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 10:44 AM IST

Maharashtra: MP Rajendra Gavit visits site of blast in Palghar factory Palghar

PTI
Maharashtra: MP Rajendra Gavit visits site of blast in Palghar factory Palghar | File Photo

Maharashtra: MP Rajendra Gavit visits site of blast in Palghar factory Palghar | File Photo

Advertisement

Lok Sabha member Rajendra Gavit visited the site of an explosion at a textile factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district where two workers were killed and five others injured, and instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The explosion followed by a fire took place on Saturday morning in a 'thermic fluid heater' used for drying of textiles at Jakharia Industries.

Gavit, the Lok Sabha member from Palghar, visited the site on Saturday evening and said the audit of such facilities should be conducted periodically.

ALSO READ

Texas abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum; netizens liken it to 'The Handmaid's Tale'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 10:44 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal