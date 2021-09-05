Maharashtra: MP Rajendra Gavit visits site of blast in Palghar factory Palghar

Lok Sabha member Rajendra Gavit visited the site of an explosion at a textile factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district where two workers were killed and five others injured, and instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The explosion followed by a fire took place on Saturday morning in a 'thermic fluid heater' used for drying of textiles at Jakharia Industries.

Gavit, the Lok Sabha member from Palghar, visited the site on Saturday evening and said the audit of such facilities should be conducted periodically.

