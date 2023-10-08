Maharashtra: 'More Sero-Surveillance Needed To Fight Dengue,' National Institute of Virology To Union Government | File Pic

There is a need to increase the sero-surveillance for dengue with infection rates increasing over the last 10 years, the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has said in its recommendation to the Union government. The infection rate has increased to 88 per cent in 2019 from 63 per cent in 2009, according to a study by NIV, which also recommended the introduction of dengue vaccine for people nine years and older to check this rise.

The study, which was conducted in Pune and published in the Journal of Infection and Public Health, was done on the basis of 1,654 samples collected in 2019 and 797 samples collected in 2009. Among the samples that were collected in 2009, as many as 501 were found positive for dengue.

Dengue cases this year in Maharashtra is very high

In 2019, as many as as 1,462 samples had anti-dengue IgG antibodies. The NIV study also found that dengue sero-prevalence was higher in females than in males in both the 2009 and 2019 samples. The annual probability of dengue infection estimated as a force of infection was 4.1 in 2009, with the figure increasing to 10.9 in 2019, revealed the comparative study. Dengue is more prevalent in the urban population. In 2009 study, the samples were collected to look for HINI infection, which was highly prevalent at the time. We, however, did test the samples for dengue and chikungunya too. In 2019, we specifically collected the samples for dengue infection, said one of the authors of the study.

This year, the number of cases of dengue in Maharashtra is also high compared to last year which means the infection rate has increased. Moreover, there is a need to expedite the whole genome sequencing, which will involve analysing the genetic makeup of the virus. It will also help to understand the prevalence of dengue infection, said a senior official of the state health department. The recommendations made to the government are a part of the concluding notes of the study.

