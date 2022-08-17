Maharashtra monsoon session: Shinde-Fadnavis govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 25,826.71 crore

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

The Shinde Fadnavis government on Wednesday in the state legislature presented the supplementary demand worth Rs 25,826.71 crore for the year 2022-23. However, despite cabinet decision on payment of Rs 13,600 per hectare to the farmers affected by heavy rains and floods the government has not earmarked funds in the supplementary demands for completion of pancharamas of the damage by various district authorities. The government may approve release of funds from the contingency fund as the opposition has been demanding immediate release of financial assistance.

The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds planning and finance departments, presented these supplementary demands in the state legislature. These demands will be put to voting after debate in both the houses of the state legislature.

Of the total Rs 25,826.71 crore, the government has projected expenditure of revenue account worth Rs 20,041 crore plus and Rs 5,748 crore worth on capital account.

The departments held by BJP have got a major share compared to those held by Shinde camp in the supplementary demands. The department wise demands is as follows: Rs 5,145 crore to the cooperation department of which Rs 4,700 crore will be towards incentive benefits to farmers who have fully repaid the short term crop loan. In addition, Rs 300 crore have been earmarked for interest rebate scheme and Rs 124 crore towards sugarcane transport and crushing subsidy for crushing of excess sugarcane. The home department’s demands are worth Rs 1,593 crore, women and child welfare Rs 1672 crore, rural development Rs 1301 crore, food and civil supply Rs 508 crore, tourism Rs 551 crore, planning Rs 500 crore and OBC Rs 235 crore.

As far as the supplementary demands for the departments held by Shinde camp are concerned, public health department tops the list with Rs 2237 crore, Rs 146 crore for the purchase of ambulances, urban development department Rs 886 crore as grant in aid to urban local bodies (ULBs), Rs 500 crore for to ULBs for providing civic services, Rs 1462 crore state’s share in the various central schemes, Rs 232 crore Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana.

The government has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore as special assistance to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Rs 100 crore for procurement of fuel by MSRTC and Rs 100 crore for providing incentives under the Electric Vehicle Policy.

The government has allocated Rs 119 crore for the pension to be paid to those who were jailed during the emergency and Rs 500 crore for the celebration of the 75th year of independence.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the budget session held in March had presented supplementary demands worth Rs 6250.36 crore. After the MVA government took over in November 2019 cumulatively it had presented a supplementary demand of Rs 1,73,243.69 crore.

