Maharashtra monsoon session: Opposition stages protest against MVA govt

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday staged a protest at the entrance of Maharashtra State Legislature with slogan shouting and holding banners on a range of issues including OBC and Maratha reservations, farmers distress, law and order, corruption, suicide by a 24-year-old MPSC aspirant and the state government’s handling of the present coronavirus pandemic.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the proposal which the state government was going to table in this session on the OBC reservation was "meaningless". Until they fulfill conditions put by the apex court to prepare empirical data, OBC reservation cannot be retired, he added.

Fadnavis targeted the MVA government saying that the opposition was not given on time the legislative business list for the first day of the monsoon session.

LoP in the state council Pravin Darekar blamed the MVA government for its failure to take timely steps to streamline the functioning of the MPSC. Due to lack of interviews, the students who had passed out the MPSC exams could not appear for interviews and also the government job.

BJP leader and former minister Sadabhau Khot said, "There were serious questions on farmers and health issues but instead of holding constructive dialogue, the government decided to run away. They (Shiv Sena) used to say 'Bagh aaya, bagh aaya'. But now, it seems they need to say the tiger ran away."

BJP MLA Ram Satpute individually staged agitation against the state government on the issue of delays in the recruitment of job aspirants who have cleared the MPSC exams.