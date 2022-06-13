Maharashtra MLC polls: Former Minister Sadabhau Khot, NCP leader Shivajirao Garje withdraw nominations | PTI

Former Minister Sadabhau Khot and NCP leader Shivajirao Garje have withdrawn their nominations for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections slated for June 20.

The opposition BJP in the state has fielded five candidates, while ruling allies Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have named two candidates each.

With 11 candidates in the fray for 10 seats, elections to the Upper House of the state Legislature are now inevitable.

The elections are slated to be held on June 20.

The quota will be 25.91 votes considering the strength of 285 members in the state assembly as the Shiv Sena has lost sitting legislator Ramesh Latke while NCP legislators Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are in jail.

The BJP is confident of winning four seats based on its 106 legislators and support of 7 independents and legislators of smaller parties.

The party expects the MNS’ support as it did in the Rajya Sabha election. It will need additional 11 votes for the victory of the fifth candidate which the BJP is quite confident to mobilise thanks to its move to lure independents and legislators from smaller parties and MVA.

The Shiv Sena, with 55 legislators, can easily secure a win of two of its nominees, while the NCP’s two candidates can bank on its 51 legislators and independents supporting it. However, for the Congress party, with 44 legislators, it will need additional votes from the two parties and independents and smaller parties, ensuring the victory of its two nominees.

The list of candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections are as follows:

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)

Pravin Darekar, Shrikant Bharatiya, Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad

Shiv Sena

Sachin Ahir and Aamasha Padvi

NCP

Ramraje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse

Congress

Chandrakant Handore and Bhai Jagtap

