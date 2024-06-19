Maharashtra: MLC Polls For 11 Seats On July 12

Maharashtra: MLC Polls For 11 Seats On July 11 | PTI

The biennial election for the 11 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will take place on July 12, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday.

The tenure of the MLCs will end on 27 July.

MLCs Dr Manisha Shyamsunder Kayande, Vijay Vitthal Girkar, Abdullah Khan A Latif Khan Durrani, Nilay Madhukar Naik, Adv Anil Dattatraya Parab, Ramesh Narayan Patil, Ramrao Balajirao Patil, Dr Wajahat Mirza Athar Mirza, Dr Pragya Rajeev Satav, Mahadev Jagannath Jankar and Jayant Prabhakar Patil are retiring from the Legislative Council on July 27.

Notification for this election will be issued on June 25.

The last date for filing nominations is July 2 and their scrutiny will take place the next day, said an ECI notification.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 5. Voting will be held on July 12 from 9.00am to 4.00pm. The counting of votes will be done on the same day after 5.00pm. The entire process will be completed by July 16, 2024.