 Maharashtra: MLC Polls For 11 Seats On July 12
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: MLC Polls For 11 Seats On July 12

Maharashtra: MLC Polls For 11 Seats On July 12

The last date for filing nominations is July 2 and their scrutiny will take place the next day, said an ECI notification.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 01:23 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: MLC Polls For 11 Seats On July 11 | PTI

The biennial election for the 11 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will take place on July 12, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday.

The tenure of the MLCs will end on 27 July.

MLCs Dr Manisha Shyamsunder Kayande, Vijay Vitthal Girkar, Abdullah Khan A Latif Khan Durrani, Nilay Madhukar Naik, Adv Anil Dattatraya Parab, Ramesh Narayan Patil, Ramrao Balajirao Patil, Dr Wajahat Mirza Athar Mirza, Dr Pragya Rajeev Satav, Mahadev Jagannath Jankar and Jayant Prabhakar Patil are retiring from the Legislative Council on July 27.

Read Also
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Vilas Potnis, Guard Booked For Entering LS Poll Counting Centre On June...
article-image

Notification for this election will be issued on June 25.

The last date for filing nominations is July 2 and their scrutiny will take place the next day, said an ECI notification.

Read Also
MLC Polls: Shiv Sena Candidate Kishore Darade Beats Up Contestant With Same Name In Nashik
article-image

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 5. Voting will be held on July 12 from 9.00am to 4.00pm. The counting of votes will be done on the same day after 5.00pm. The entire process will be completed by July 16, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'The Dilemma': Survivor-Led Organisation Releases Short Film Promoting Abolishment Of Female Genital...

'The Dilemma': Survivor-Led Organisation Releases Short Film Promoting Abolishment Of Female Genital...

Mumbai News: BJP Opposes Ban On POP For Ganesh Idols, Citing Economic Impact On Idol Makers

Mumbai News: BJP Opposes Ban On POP For Ganesh Idols, Citing Economic Impact On Idol Makers

Navi Mumbai: Red Alert Over Tanker Baths At Uran Creek

Navi Mumbai: Red Alert Over Tanker Baths At Uran Creek

Maharashtra: MLC Polls For 11 Seats On July 12

Maharashtra: MLC Polls For 11 Seats On July 12

Mumbai NDPS Court Acquits Man After 6 Years In Prison Due To Procedural Error

Mumbai NDPS Court Acquits Man After 6 Years In Prison Due To Procedural Error