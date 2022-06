Shiv Sena's Sachin Ahir, Amshya Padvi, NCP's Eknath Khadse, BJP's Pravin Darekar, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre, Ram Shinde have been declared victorious. NCP's Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar has also won.

Meanwhile, Congress & MVA suffered setback as its candidate Bhai Jagtap lost to BJP's Prasad Lad.