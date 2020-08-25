Maharashtra MLAs set for session in full COVID armour

The true import of Mission Begin Again will strike home for the 288 members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the 60 members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (18 members are retired), as they troop in to work. They will attend the two-day monsoon session, clad in pandemic gear - sporting masks and face shields and armed with sanitisers. Before attending the session, slated for September 7 and 8, all members, including the chief minister and his council of ministers will have to undergo real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests on September 6 and only those testing negative for Covid-19 will be permitted to participate in the proceedings.

The RT-PCR test is primarily based on PCR, a process that repeatedly copies and amplifies the specific genetic fragments of the virus, ensuring that there is enough sample to conduct the analysis.

The legislature secretariat will provide safety kits, comprising face shields, masks, gloves and sanitisers to all members, use of which will be binding for those entering the premises. There will be no handshakes, nor will standing around in groups, chatting, be permitted, to avoid gatherings and direct contact.