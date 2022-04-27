Maharashtra: Minor girl blackmailed, raped by boyfriend and his friends in Nagpur

A minor girl from Maharashtra's Nagpur was gang raped by his boyfriend and two other associates after the latter blackmailed her with a video which he had recorded earlier.

According to a report, the victim who belongs to the Jaripatka locality of Nagpur lived in a rented room of Butibori area, with a friend.

The victim, who is also a student of an engineering college, came in contact with the accused name Yash Anand Kamble of his class and the two got into a relationship.

When they were in their relationship period, the couple came close together and on one such occasion, the private moment of the couple was secretly recorded by the boyfriend.

On April 17, the boy called his classmate to his house and showed her the video which he had recorded unknowing to the girl and demanded sexual favours for his two friends namely Bittu Khobragade and Chiku Khobragde and himself.

The trio then allegedly raped the girl. Traumatized by her ordeal the girl then approached Jaripatka Police Station where her statement and complaint were recorded.

A case was registered against the accused and they were subsequently arrested.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 05:21 PM IST