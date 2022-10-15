Maharashtra: Minor bureaucratic reshuffle by govt | Representative Photo

In a minor reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Friday appointed Omprakash Bakoria, IAS (MH:2006) as CMD, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited and HP Tummod, IAS (MH:2008), state Dairy Development Commissioner as Buldhana district collector.

The government has posted ST Taksale, IAS (MH:2011), who is CEO Parbhani zilla parishad, as CEO of Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Society, State Health Insurance, Mumbai.

Rajesh Patil, IAS, (OR:2005), Director of Servicemen Welfare, Pune will hold additional charge of Director, Maharashtra State Education Research and Training Institute, Pune.

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited CMD Laxminarayan Mishra, IAS will join as the private secretary to the Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan in the ministry of education at the level of deputy secretary for a period of five years.