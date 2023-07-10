Maharashtra Ministry Portfolios To Be Allocated Within Few Hours, Says Minister Uday Samant

Industries Minister Uday Samant | Twitter

Mumbai: Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant announced on Monday that the allocation of portfolios in the Maharashtra ministry would take place within a few hours. Speaking at a conference in Mumbai, he stated that the exact timeframe for the allocation was uncertain, whether it would be two hours, 20 hours, or 72 hours.

Samant emphasized that the allotment of portfolios would be based on the merit of the aspirants. He expressed confidence in the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde and the two Deputy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, stating that they possess deep knowledge of Maharashtra and its geography. The portfolios would be assigned according to the abilities of the MLAs, and the decision made by the leaders would be unanimously accepted by the party.

Regarding the Supreme Court order, Samant mentioned that the party would present its case to the Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narvekar. He stated that they possessed the original documents and numbers and had followed legal procedures, which they would present to the speaker with examples. Samant expressed belief that the speaker would ensure justice and refrained from further comments, especially after the decision of the Election Commission.

Responding to the criticism from the Sena UBT faction, which referred to Shiv Sena members as traitors, Samant challenged them to use the same name-calling towards Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders. He urged them to see what words they would come up with in that scenario.

