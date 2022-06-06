Maharashtra: Ministers demand cuts from legislators, alleges independent MLA Ashish Jaiswal | File Image

Ahead of polling for six Rajya Sabha seats on June 10, tension is growing in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. An independent legislator Ashish Jaiswal supporting the MVA government on Monday made a serious allegation that ministers demand cuts in development works from legislators. He said he will make an official complaint with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking an immediate action against such ministers.

‘’Ministers not only demand a percentage in the development works but also money from the expenses to be incurred on various works in the constituencies of the legislators. If the ministers are paid cut then they release funds for the constituencies of the legislators,’’ alleged Jaiswal. However, he clarified that he will cast his vote for the MVA candidate.

On the other hand, Minister of State for School Education Bachhu Kadu gave a strong warning directly to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to immediately take up the issue with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the procurement of paddy and gram by the Centre.

‘’We will not cast a vote for BJP but take a decision in the last five minutes on voting for the MVA nominee on June 10. There are 1 lakh gram growers and four to five lakh paddy growers in Maharashtra. The central government does not buy farm produce. The Centre should give a subsidy of Rs 1000 per hectare to gram and paddy growers. In this regard, the Chief Minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar should meet Modi. The Chief Minister should take immediate action in this regard,’’ said Kadu, who was elected as an independent in 2019 elections.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has downplayed Jaiswal’s charges.

The leader of opposition Pravin Darekar termed MVA government a ‘’vasooli sarkar.’’

Meanwhile, Thackeray met independents supporting the MVA government urging them to vote for MVA nominees.