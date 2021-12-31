Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur on Friday said that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

“My corona test is positive. I do not have any symptoms, but I will take further treatment on the advice of a doctor," she said on Twitter.

She has advised those who came in her contact to get tested for Covid testing.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday was tested COVID 19 positive.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 11:07 PM IST