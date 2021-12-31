e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 11:07 PM IST

Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur tests COVID-19 positive

Sanjay Jog
Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur tests COVID-19 positive | File Photo

Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur tests COVID-19 positive | File Photo

Advertisement

Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur on Friday said that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

“My corona test is positive. I do not have any symptoms, but I will take further treatment on the advice of a doctor," she said on Twitter.

She has advised those who came in her contact to get tested for Covid testing.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday was tested COVID 19 positive.

ALSO READ

Registration of homes in Mumbai down 52% to 9,320 units in December: Report Registration of homes in Mumbai down 52% to 9,320 units in December: Report

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 11:07 PM IST
Advertisement