Maharashtra: Minister Uday Samant reviews exam preparations in Marathwada varsity

Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Saturday reviewed the preparations afoot at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here to conduct exams scheduled to start from October 1.

A total of 1.14 lakh students will appear for the exams, including 36,000 "repeaters", he said, adding that 92 per cent of all students had opted to appear for the exams in the online mode.

Speaking about some student outfits trying to agitate and block his convoy on Friday in Jalgaon, some 195 kilometres from here, Samant said he would write a letter to state home minister Anil Deshmukh to probe the issue.

He said the agitations by such outfits were localised and done by lower-level functionaries to gain prominence within the hierarchy.

Samant was addressing a press conference here.