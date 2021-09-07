Maharashtra Minister Satej Patil invites IT associations to help formulate better policies

Minister of State for IT and Home Satej Patil has requested NASSCOM, Software Export Association Pune (SEAP) and other industry associations to help out the state government in creating a district wise database for the better formation of the policies conceived by the Maharashtra government.

Patil said that the State government is fully receptive to the suggestions. He also mentioned that the government is planning to start well equipped nodal centres and the ideas for their better implementation are welcome.

“I totally agree with the views expressed by @anandesh ji in his article. We are trying our best to promote IT in Tier 2 and 3 cities. I appeal to @nasscom & @The SEAP to help us in creating district-wise databases as suggested by @anandesh so that we can prepare better policies,” the tweet said.

The Minister said that the government was open to the suggestions supporting their idea of developing smaller cities and towns ideal for the IT sector. “We are also planning to start Govt run well-equipped Nodal centres where IT employees can come and work for their respective companies. All ideas are welcome in this regard,” another tweet by Patil reads.

The Minister had recently announced that the Maharashtra government was chalking out an IT policy to focus the development of tier 2 and 3 cities to attract IT companies. Patil in a virtual conference had said recently, “Mumbai and Pune have been leading in the IT sector and have been saturated due to migration to these cities. We now want to take this progress to cities like Nagpur, Satara, Amaravati, Latur, Nanded and others by giving incentives to the industries. The industries will be incentivised with various facilities through a separate IT policy. We have come out with an RFP model to facilitate the sector with a simplified procurement process.”

