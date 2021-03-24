Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde tests COVID-19 positive for second time

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday said he had tested positive for coronavirus, adding that his health was fine. This is the second time the state minister for social justice is contracting COVID-19, the first being in June last year.

Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader tweeted in Marathi, "Today is the second time I have tested positive for corona. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested. There is nothing to worry about. Everyone should wear a mask, follow social distancing and take care of themselves."