Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and veteran Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday tested COVID-19 positive.

In a tweet he said, "I have tested positive for #COVID19 . I am asymptomatic and taking treatment on the advice of a doctor.

I appeal to all those you have come in my contact to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to wear a mask and follow all Covid19 protocols."

Earlier in the day, former minister and BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil tested COVID-19 positive.

‘’From a safety standpoint, I did my Corona test and detected a positive. I request everyone who comes in my contact to do their corona test and take care,’’ said Patil.

Also, former leader of opposition and BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was detected COVID-19 positive.

‘’Today I am going for self-isolation as my covid test is positive. Sorry about the inconvenience to the organizers as I have to cancel my programmes for the next few days. Everyone who comes in contact with me should do their best and be careful,’’ said Vikhe-Patil.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:32 PM IST