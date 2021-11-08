Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh says he was invited to the cruise party by Kashiff Khan; denies knowing him

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday confirmed that he was invited to the cruise party by a man named Kashiff Khan. However, Shaikh said that he doesn't know him personally and doesn't have his contact number.

"Being a minister, I get invited to many events & parties. I was invited to the cruise party by one Kashiff Khan. I don't know him personally and I also don't have his contact number....If someone has any evidence, then they should bring it forward," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Minister Nawab Malik had yesterday alleged that Kashiff Khan forced Aslam Shaikh to come to the Cordelia Cruise ship party and was also planning to bring children of various ministers to the party.

He further said that Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind and partner of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom.

Speaking to media persons, Kamboj denied having relations with Sameer Wankhede. "I have never in my life met Sameer Wankhede or any other NCB officer," he said.

Kamboj also claimed that Malik has accepted that he has relations with Sunil Patil. "He as accepted that Sunil Patil called him," said the BJP leader.

"Sunil Patil and Nawab Malik are friends for the last 20 years. When Sunil Patil used to do parties in Lalit hotel, Nawab also used to go there. Today Nawab Malik has confirmed his relations with him and it's a conspiracy set up by NCP along with Sunil Patil," he added.

However, Malik had yesterday denied knowing Sunil Patil, one of the accused in the drugs on cruise case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

