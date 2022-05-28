Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh warns of another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh | ANI

Mumbai city guardian minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh has warned of imposing restrictions again in Maharashtra if daily COVID positive cases exceed thousand in the state.

"Given the pace at which patients are growing, restrictions will have to be put in place. Restrictions on airlines are still in place. If people don't take care, the possibility of sanctions cannot be ruled out," warned MVA minister Aslam Shaikh.

The state government asserted that it is keeping a close tab on the situation and would take a call on the restrictions keeping in mind the prevailing situation.

BMC has already warned of impending fourth wave and announced that all Jumbo COVID-19 facilities will be operational till at least September in Mumbai with the rising number of COVID positive cases breaching the 300-mark.

“The danger is far from over. The pandemic is lurking round the corner and people need to stay alert and exercise caution. A precautionary booster dose is equally important and must not be avoided. Just like after the second dose, the impact of Omicron was lessened. In the same way, if there is a spurt in the cases, then the impact will be lessened with the booster shot,” explained general practitioner Dr Akhtar Hussain who is witnessing rise in COVID cases everyday at his Kurla clinic.

According to data shared by the public health department, only 70 per cent of the 100 million people in Maharashtra who are eligible for vaccination have so far have received both doses of the vaccine while 30 percent of people have not yet received a second dose of the vaccine.

State Immunization Officer Dr. Sachin Desai informed that the vaccination campaign started in the state from 16th January 2021 last year with frontline health workers being the first to be vaccinated followed by the gradual immunization of Corona epidemic workers to those over 60 years of age. Then people in the age group of 45 and later to 12 years of age above were vaccinated in the state, he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to the citizens to use masks and maintain COVID appropriate behaviour with corona patients in the state increasing again after a brief lull with cases dropping to single digit and zero fatalities.

Maharashtra was in COVID pandemic lockdown twice with the first lockdown imposed in March 2020 when the pandemic broke out in India followed by a second lockdown in 2021 during the deadly second wave and the third omicron wave that lasted till March 2022.