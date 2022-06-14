Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab summoned by ED in money laundering probe | ANI

Maharashtra transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Wednesday. The case is related to his Dapoli resort in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.

The ED officials on May 30 had made enquiries with a key person in connection with the money laundering case related to a resort at Dapoli at Ratnagiri.

Last month, the ED officials had carried out searches at Mumbai, Pune and Dapoli, including premises linked to Parab and others.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had earlier alleged that Parab had constructed a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district after violating Coastal Regulation Zone

In March this year, the Income Tax (I-T) department, during a search, had allegedly found evidence revealing that more than Rs 6 crore were spent on the construction of a prominent politician's (Anil Parab) resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district. The agency officials claimed that the said money was not accounted for in the books of account. As a result of the search action, cash of Rs. 66 lakh was seized.

According to the I-T officials, during the search, it was found that a parcel of land at Dapoli was purchased by Parab in 2017 for a consideration of Rs 1 crore but it was registered in 2019. This land was subsequently sold to a Mumbai-based cable operator in 2020 for a consideration of Rs 1.10 crore.