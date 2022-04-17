Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya in first week of May

Shiv Sena has announced that Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya in the first week of May, reported news agency ANI.

Aaditya Thackeray will also go to the Ram Janambhoomi where construction is underway for a grand temple of Lord Ram during his one-day visit.

“Nashik Shiv Sena will organise this programme. The programme will be regarding the concept of 'Ram Rajya' by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” the party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.

On Saturday, Aaditya Thackeray performed `Maha Aarti' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray had recently gave the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra an `ultimatum' to remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, warning that his party would play the 'Hanuman Chalisa' at higher volumes outside mosques if the demand was not met.

